California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.39. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

