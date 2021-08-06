California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,709 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Akoustis Technologies worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,688 shares of company stock worth $103,503 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

