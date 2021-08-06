Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chase stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $93.84 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chase by 42.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Chase by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Chase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

