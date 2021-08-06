Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Chase stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $93.84 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.70.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
