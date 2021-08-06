Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UUUU. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

UUUU opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $745.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,231 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

