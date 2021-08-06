Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CTO Sells $146,400.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LC stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

