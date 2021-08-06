Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CIM stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

