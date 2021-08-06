Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $136,542.12 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE THC opened at $69.23 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.