Millennium Management LLC Sells 126,787 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,787 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Cogent Communications worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $45,356,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

