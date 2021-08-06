Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $450,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $303,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $3,971,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.