Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 403,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $981.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

