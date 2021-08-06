Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFFEU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

