Zacks Investment Research Lowers Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

