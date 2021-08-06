The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

BPRN stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.15.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.