Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $9.89 on Monday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.