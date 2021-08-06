TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 56,251 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ)

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

