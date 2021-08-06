Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 5,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,680,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Curis alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $663.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.