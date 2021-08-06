Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,351. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.