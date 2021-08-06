Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,664 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Magnite were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.