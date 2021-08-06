Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $412.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.27.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

