Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.96 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Europe ETF worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 337.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,031,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.