Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,785 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.