Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,916 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPAA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $407.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

