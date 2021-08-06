Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,635,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.41 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

