Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EverQuote (EVER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – EverQuote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EverQuote’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. It should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company well for growth. Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped the company deliver improved variable marketing margin. It expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales as the need for social distancing has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels. Higher expenses due to higher cost of revenue and sales and marketing expenses put pressure on margin. Also, poor return on equity poses financial threat. Shares have underperformed the industry in year-to-date period.”

8/3/2021 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $64.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – EverQuote is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,138 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EverQuote by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

