Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.03. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 1 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.