Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at $48,854,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander D. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00.

PLTR opened at $22.52 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion and a PE ratio of 118.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

