Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells $207,310.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DECK opened at $435.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.04. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

