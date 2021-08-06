Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.11, but opened at $25.71. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 7,444 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,177 shares of company stock worth $4,137,006. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.