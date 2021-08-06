D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

