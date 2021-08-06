Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

