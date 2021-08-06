Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

