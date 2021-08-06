D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 234.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

