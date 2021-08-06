Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 8th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $36.45 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

