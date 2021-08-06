M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.76.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.