Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells $160,324.65 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $160,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mahesh Sadarangani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46.

Wingstop stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 185.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wingstop by 4,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wingstop by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Wingstop by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

