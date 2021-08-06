Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH opened at $18.77 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.