ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 256.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

