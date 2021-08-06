Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

