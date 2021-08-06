Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.89 ($3.81).

FORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of £697.37 million and a PE ratio of 19.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.68. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 152.80 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

