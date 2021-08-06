Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 437 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $82.50 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

