AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after buying an additional 159,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after buying an additional 110,475 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.