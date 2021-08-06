Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 44,399 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,295,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

