World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) vs. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (OTCMKTS:ANWWQ) Critical Survey

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (OTCMKTS:ANWWQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Fuel Services currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services 0.52% 3.48% 1.41% Aegean Marine Petroleum Network N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $20.36 billion 0.11 $109.50 million $1.15 29.57 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Aegean Marine Petroleum Network on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft. The Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors operating in the land transportation market, retail petroleum operators, and industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The Marine segment markets its products and services to marine customers, including international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter operators, U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its solutions include oil and energy procurement, distribution and storage, operations support, financial, consulting, and technology services. The company was founded in July 1984 and is headquart

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM is a marine fuel logistics company that physically supplies and markets refined marine fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. They intends to focus on growing its fleet of double hull bunkering tankers and expanding its service centers in strategic locations worldwide to further enhance the Companys extensive customer relationships and leading industry position.

