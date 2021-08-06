Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 15,271 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $37.59 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.