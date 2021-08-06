AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,473 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,941,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

