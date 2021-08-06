AQR Capital Management LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 114.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AVNS stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

