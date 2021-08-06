First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.