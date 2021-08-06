National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $40,753,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NHI opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.14.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

