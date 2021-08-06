Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

