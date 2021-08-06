Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $36.15

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.15, but opened at $31.00. Avid Technology shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 4,962 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

